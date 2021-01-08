Agile Spirit: Airman and Soldiers training together

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry regiment, 173rd infantry brigade combat team (airborne) prepare to board a U.S Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during Agile Spirit 21 at Alekseevka Air Base, Georgia, August 1, 2021. U.S. and Georgian personnel tested their interoperability during jumps supported by the 37th Airlift Squadron. Agile Spirit 2021 is a joint, multinational exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

