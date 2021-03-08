Boston (August 3, 2021) Sailors furl the mizzen topsail aboard USS Constitution. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alec Kramer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 11:27
|Photo ID:
|6763767
|VIRIN:
|210803-N-CI012-0003
|Resolution:
|4274x3053
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors furl the mizzen topsail aboard USS Constitution [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
