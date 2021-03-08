In partnership with U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria Preventive Medicine department and its Army health clinics within the Bavarian footprint, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria is sponsoring its inaugural Community Health & Wellness Fair August 2021.

