Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USU Alumni Save Hiker with Cardiac Emergency at 4000 Feet

    USU Alumni Save Hiker with Cardiac Emergency at 4000 Feet

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Uniformed Services University

    A sheriff's office emergency medical team member is lowered down to the Ira Spring Memorial trail to assist with the medical evacuation of a hiker who suffered a cardiac event and was treated by USU graduates Capt. (Dr.) Patricia Vu and
    Capt. (Dr.) Sean Scott. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Patricia Vu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 09:33
    Photo ID: 6763610
    VIRIN: 210529-D-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 3024x3780
    Size: 6.83 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USU Alumni Save Hiker with Cardiac Emergency at 4000 Feet, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USU Alumni Save Hiker with Cardiac Emergency at 4000 Feet

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Uniformed Services University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT