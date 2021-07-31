Dark Rifles play multinational rugby in Poland

The Dark Rifle rugby team assigned to 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment gathers in a huddle before a rugby match in Sopot, Poland, July 31, 2021. The Dark Rifle rugby team competed at a beach rugby tournament, along with the British Army 'Poacher Troop', to support the Hodura Foundation. The Hodura Foundation provides means to support families who fell victim to house fires, disabled individuals without means to obtain wheelchairs, ecological education, and a hand surgery for a young Polish girl named Anastasia. Competing in the tournament and supporting the Hodura foundation is aimed to enhance the NATO partnership with local communities. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Raymond Buslon)

Date Taken: 07.31.2021 Location: SOPOT, PL