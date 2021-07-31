U.S. Army 835th Transportation Battalion and U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 transport civil engineer support equipment to Papa New Guinea

210731-N-PG340-1249 OKINAWA, Japan (July 31, 2021) Local, national master labor contract employees load civil engineer support equipment onto the BF CALOOSA general cargo ship. The U.S. Army 835th Transportation Battalion, in coordination with the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, is transporting the equipment to Papa New Guinea (PNG). U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to PNG—at the request of the PNG Defence Force—to work with the PNG Defence Force and Australian Defence Force on infrastructure improvements as part of their 2021-2022 deployment to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

