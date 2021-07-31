Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army 835th Transportation Battalion and U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 transport civil engineer support equipment to Papa New Guinea [Image 8 of 12]

    U.S. Army 835th Transportation Battalion and U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 transport civil engineer support equipment to Papa New Guinea

    OKINAWA, AICHI, JAPAN

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210731-N-PG340-1249 OKINAWA, Japan (July 31, 2021) Local, national master labor contract employees load civil engineer support equipment onto the BF CALOOSA general cargo ship. The U.S. Army 835th Transportation Battalion, in coordination with the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, is transporting the equipment to Papa New Guinea (PNG). U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to PNG—at the request of the PNG Defence Force—to work with the PNG Defence Force and Australian Defence Force on infrastructure improvements as part of their 2021-2022 deployment to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 01:52
    Photo ID: 6763387
    VIRIN: 210731-N-PG340-1249
    Resolution: 4576x2720
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    30th Naval Construction Regiment
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    Indo-Pacific region
    U.S. Army 835th Transportation Battalion
    Naval Navy Expeditionary Combat Command

