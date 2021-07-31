210731-N-PG340-1039 OKINAWA, Japan (July 31, 2021) Equipment Operator 3rd Class James Caouette, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, puts air the tire of civil engineer support equipment before it is shipped to Papa New Guinea (PNG). The U.S. Army 835th Transportation Battalion, in coordination with the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, transported the equipment to PNG. U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to PNG—at the request of the PNG Defence Force—to work with the PNG Defence Force and Australian Defence Force on infrastructure improvements as part of their 2021-2022 deployment to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 01:52 Photo ID: 6763374 VIRIN: 210731-N-PG340-1039 Resolution: 4021x2598 Size: 1.99 MB Location: OKINAWA, AICHI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army 835th Transportation Battalion and U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 transport civil engineer support equipment to Papa New Guinea [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.