U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit stand by as the pilot completes a pre-flight check at Kadena Air Base, Japan, before departing in support of exercise Red Flag-Alaska, July 29, 2021. During pre-flight checks, aircraft maintainers stay in communication with the pilot to ensure any mechanical issues can be repaired quickly and efficiently. Pre-flight checks are an essential step for the safety of both the pilot and the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 01:48
|Photo ID:
|6763364
|VIRIN:
|210729-F-ZJ963-1071
|Resolution:
|6880x5504
|Size:
|13.98 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, No jet too high maintenance for 44th AMU [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
