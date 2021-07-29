No jet too high maintenance for 44th AMU

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit stand by as the pilot completes a pre-flight check at Kadena Air Base, Japan, before departing in support of exercise Red Flag-Alaska, July 29, 2021. During pre-flight checks, aircraft maintainers stay in communication with the pilot to ensure any mechanical issues can be repaired quickly and efficiently. Pre-flight checks are an essential step for the safety of both the pilot and the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

