U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Joseph Shrader, commanding general, Marine Corps Logistics Command, engages with subordinate command employees located across Marine Depot Maintenance Command, Albany, Ga., and virtually with the Marine Depot Maintenance Command, Barstow, Ca. team, July 30.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 20:13
|Photo ID:
|6763049
|VIRIN:
|210730-M-GF323-0002
|Resolution:
|5335x3557
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Commands’ 2-star Commanding General Holds Coast-to-Coast Town Halls [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Ugarte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT