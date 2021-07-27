Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Commands’ 2-star Commanding General Holds Coast-to-Coast Town Halls [Image 4 of 7]

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Commands’ 2-star Commanding General Holds Coast-to-Coast Town Halls

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Michael Ugarte 

    Marine Corps Logistics Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Joseph Shrader, commanding general, Marine Corps Logistics Command, engages with a Civilian-Marine asks various questions during a town hall held at Marine Corps Logistics Command Albany, Ga., July 27.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 20:12
    Photo ID: 6763046
    VIRIN: 210727-M-GF323-0003
    Resolution: 3315x4790
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: US
    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Commands’ 2-star Commanding General Holds Coast-to-Coast Town Halls [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Ugarte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics

    town hall meetings
    MARCORLOGCOM
    employee awareness
    civilian-marines
    employee engagement
    force design 2030

