Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Commands’ 2-star Commanding General Holds Coast-to-Coast Town Halls [Image 3 of 7]

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Commands’ 2-star Commanding General Holds Coast-to-Coast Town Halls

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Michael Ugarte 

    Marine Corps Logistics Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Joseph Shrader, commanding general, Marine Corps Logistics Command, engages with subordinate command employees located across Marine Depot Maintenance Command, Albany, Ga., and virtually with the Marine Depot Maintenance Command, Barstow, Ca. team, July 30. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Jack J. Adamyk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 20:12
    Photo ID: 6763045
    VIRIN: 210730-M-JT686-0001
    Resolution: 4429x3014
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Commands’ 2-star Commanding General Holds Coast-to-Coast Town Halls [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Ugarte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Commands’ 2-star Commanding General Holds Coast-to-Coast Town Halls
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Commands’ 2-star Commanding General Holds Coast-to-Coast Town Halls
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Commands’ 2-star Commanding General Holds Coast-to-Coast Town Halls
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Commands’ 2-star Commanding General Holds Coast-to-Coast Town Halls
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Commands’ 2-star Commanding General Holds Coast-to-Coast Town Halls
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Commands’ 2-star Commanding General Holds Coast-to-Coast Town Halls
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Commands’ 2-star Commanding General Holds Coast-to-Coast Town Halls

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Logistics

    TAGS

    town hall meetings
    MARCORLOGCOM
    employee awareness
    civilian-marines
    employee engagement
    force design 2030

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT