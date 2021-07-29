National Purple Heart Day is on August 7th, and remembers the brave service members who have been wounded, or sacrificed their lives in combat. The Purple Heart is known as the oldest military award, dating back to August 7th, 1782 and was created by George Washington. (U.S. Army graphic by Pfc. Collin S. MacKown)

