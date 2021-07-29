Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Purple Heart Day

    National Purple Heart Day

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Collin MacKown 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    National Purple Heart Day is on August 7th, and remembers the brave service members who have been wounded, or sacrificed their lives in combat. The Purple Heart is known as the oldest military award, dating back to August 7th, 1782 and was created by George Washington. (U.S. Army graphic by Pfc. Collin S. MacKown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 18:43
    Photo ID: 6762958
    VIRIN: 210729-A-HJ987-064
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Purple Heart Day, by PFC Collin MacKown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Purple Heart
    4ID
    Military Awards
    National Purple Heart Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT