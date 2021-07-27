Master Chief Pinning Ceremony aboard USS Coronado (LCS 4)

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 27, 2021) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) Command Master Chief, Command Master Chief Alan Benavidez, addresses the crew of Coronado following his pinning to master chief petty officer in the ship’s mission bay. The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hector Carrera/Released)

