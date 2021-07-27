Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Chief Pinning Ceremony aboard USS Coronado (LCS 4) [Image 2 of 3]

    Master Chief Pinning Ceremony aboard USS Coronado (LCS 4)

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hector Carrera 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 27, 2021) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) Command Master Chief, Command Master Chief Alan Benavidez, takes a selfie on the flight deck with the Coronado Chief Petty Officer’s Mess following his pinning ceremony. The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hector Carrera/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
