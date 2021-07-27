PACIFIC OCEAN (July 27, 2021) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) Command Master Chief, Command Master Chief Alan Benavidez, takes a selfie on the flight deck with the Coronado Chief Petty Officer’s Mess following his pinning ceremony. The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hector Carrera/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 19:04 Photo ID: 6762871 VIRIN: 210727-N-WY048-2069 Resolution: 5135x2888 Size: 2.34 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Chief Pinning Ceremony aboard USS Coronado (LCS 4) [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Hector Carrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.