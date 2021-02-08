Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Strike 21-2 [Image 5 of 5]

    Northern Strike 21-2

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer, left, the NCO in charge at the 182nd Airlift Wing with the Illinois Air National Guard, and Airman Katherine Jacobus, a public affairs specialist at the 183rd Airlift Wing with the Illinois ANG, simulates an exercise for upgrade training during Northern Strike 21-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., Aug. 2, 2021. Northern Strike is one of the Department of Defense’s largest reserve component readiness exercises, which occurs for two weeks in the beginning of August at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike 21-2 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center
    National All Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 2021
    SrA Wynndermere Shaw

