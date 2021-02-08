U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer, left, the NCO in charge at the 182nd Airlift Wing with the Illinois Air National Guard, and Airman Katherine Jacobus, a public affairs specialist at the 183rd Airlift Wing with the Illinois ANG, simulates an exercise for upgrade training during Northern Strike 21-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., Aug. 2, 2021. Northern Strike is one of the Department of Defense’s largest reserve component readiness exercises, which occurs for two weeks in the beginning of August at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw)

