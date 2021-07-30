Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale kicks off 2nd Bomb Wing quarterly awards [Image 8 of 10]

    Barksdale kicks off 2nd Bomb Wing quarterly awards

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A civilian is recognized as a winner at the 2nd Bomb Wing Quarterly Awards ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 30, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Awards
    Louisiana
    Barksdale
    Air Force
    Team Barksdale
    Striker Culture
    Striker Nation

