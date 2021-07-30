A civilian is recognized as a winner at the 2nd Bomb Wing Quarterly Awards ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 30, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)
|07.30.2021
|08.02.2021 17:13
|6762821
|210730-F-LK801-1107
|5657x3764
|20.98 MB
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|2
|0
This work, Barksdale kicks off 2nd Bomb Wing quarterly awards [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
