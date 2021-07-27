210727-N-NO485-0007 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 27, 2021) Individual Strenght Training

Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 01-22 students perform warm-up exercises prior to taking an initial strength test at Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, July 27. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Alexander Aanderud)

