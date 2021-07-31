MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 31, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Eli Duncan, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), right, drives a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB), July 31, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

