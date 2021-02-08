CFAS Leaders Meet with NEXCO to Discuss Road Construction

Cmdr. Douglas Kennedy, chief staff officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), discusses potential impacts of an upcoming roadway project near CFAS with representatives from West Nippon Expressway Company at CFAS headquarters building Aug. 3, 2021. The upcoming project will gradually add additional lanes of traffic to the elevated Nishikyushu Expressway located in Central Sasebo over the next five years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

