Cmdr. Douglas Kennedy, chief staff officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), right, and CFAS leaders listen to epresentatives from West Nippon Expressway Company at CFAS headquarters building Aug. 3, 2021 during a meetin about an upcoming roadway construction project near CFAS. The upcoming project will gradually add additional lanes of traffic to the elevated Nishikyushu Expressway located in Central Sasebo over the next five years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 03:40 Photo ID: 6761778 VIRIN: 210802-N-HI376-1012 Resolution: 5118x3412 Size: 1.15 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Leaders Meet with NEXCO to Discuss Road Construction [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.