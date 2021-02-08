Cmdr. Douglas Kennedy, chief staff officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), meets with representatives from West Nippon Expressway Company at CFAS headquarters building Aug. 3, 2021 to discuss an upcoming roadway construction project near CFAS. The upcoming project will gradually add additional lanes of traffic to the elevated Nishikyushu Expressway located in Central Sasebo over the next five years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 03:40
|Photo ID:
|6761777
|VIRIN:
|210802-N-HI376-1006
|Resolution:
|3092x2098
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS Leaders Meet with NEXCO to Discuss Road Construction [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
