    CFAS Leaders Meet with NEXCO to Discuss Road Construction [Image 1 of 3]

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Cmdr. Douglas Kennedy, chief staff officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), meets with representatives from West Nippon Expressway Company at CFAS headquarters building Aug. 3, 2021 to discuss an upcoming roadway construction project near CFAS. The upcoming project will gradually add additional lanes of traffic to the elevated Nishikyushu Expressway located in Central Sasebo over the next five years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    This work, CFAS Leaders Meet with NEXCO to Discuss Road Construction [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS
    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo

