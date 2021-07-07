Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena Tactical Operations Center [Image 3 of 3]

    Kadena Tactical Operations Center

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (July 7, 2021) Operations Specialist 1st Class Rocky Essig communicates with P-8A Poseidon aircraft conducting maritime patrol and recoinnassance missions over the Indo-Pacific Region in the U.S. Navy Tactical Operations Center, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan July 7, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    This work, Kadena Tactical Operations Center [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

