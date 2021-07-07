Kadena Tactical Operations Center

KADENA, Japan (July 7, 2021) Operations Specialist 1st Class Rocky Essig communicates with P-8A Poseidon aircraft conducting maritime patrol and recoinnassance missions over the Indo-Pacific Region in the U.S. Navy Tactical Operations Center, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan July 7, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 01:41
|Photo ID:
|6761670
|VIRIN:
|210707-N-QY759-0004
|Resolution:
|7005x5004
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
