210727-N-RP125-1002 TIMOR-LESTE (July 27, 2021) Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Dominic Stokes guides Equipment Operator 2nd Class Eddie Ortiz in a skid-steer loader. Both U.S. Navy Seabees are assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Timor-Leste. The Seabees with NMCB-5 are deployed, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening our network of allies and partners and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Kacie Joslin/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 23:38 Photo ID: 6761603 VIRIN: 210727-N-RP125-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.1 MB Location: TIMOR-LESTE , TL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 in Timor-Leste [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kacie Joslin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.