    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 in Timor-Leste [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 in Timor-Leste

    TIMOR-LESTE , EAST TIMOR

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kacie Joslin 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210727-N-RP125-1003 TIMOR-LESTE (July 27, 2021) Equipment Operator 2nd Class Eddie Ortiz, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, operates a skid-steer loader to move toolkit boxes. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are deployed, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening our network of allies and partners and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Kacie Joslin/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 in Timor-Leste [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kacie Joslin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    30th Naval Construction Regiment
    NMCB-5
    Commander Seventh Fleet

