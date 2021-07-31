Training operations are shown July 31, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the Army Forces Command Exercise Pershing Strike ’21. Thousands of military members trained at Fort McCoy in the exercise and have overall in fiscal year 2021 for weekend, extended combat, exercise, and institutional training events. Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” The exercise included an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, two units preparing for deployment, and additional units completing training to “stress” Mobilization Force Generation Installation capabilities of Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 23:56 Photo ID: 6761593 VIRIN: 210731-A-OK556-116 Resolution: 3637x2649 Size: 2.01 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy [Image 41 of 41], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.