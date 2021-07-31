Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy [Image 31 of 41]

    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations are shown July 31, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the Army Forces Command Exercise Pershing Strike ’21. Thousands of military members trained at Fort McCoy in the exercise and have overall in fiscal year 2021 for weekend, extended combat, exercise, and institutional training events. Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” The exercise included an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, two units preparing for deployment, and additional units completing training to “stress” Mobilization Force Generation Installation capabilities of Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 23:55
    Photo ID: 6761591
    VIRIN: 210731-A-OK556-052
    Resolution: 1358x1018
    Size: 330.2 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy [Image 41 of 41], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy
    July 2021 training activity, operations at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT