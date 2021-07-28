25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy FRIES/SPIES Master Course

25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy Air Assault instructors conducted a Rooftop insertion during a Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System and Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction System (FRIES/SPIES) Master course on July 28, 2021, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Throughout this course, these students were taught how to rig, inspect and deploy Soldiers fast-roping 20ft above ground, or suspended 100ft below the helicopter while 200ft above the ground. With these skills, the FRIES/SPIES Masters can deploy soldiers anywhere in the combat zone no matter how treacherous the terrain may be. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth

