25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy Air Assault instructors conducted a Rooftop insertion during a Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System and Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction System (FRIES/SPIES) Master course on July 28, 2021, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Throughout this course, these students were taught how to rig, inspect and deploy Soldiers fast-roping 20ft above ground, or suspended 100ft below the helicopter while 200ft above the ground. With these skills, the FRIES/SPIES Masters can deploy soldiers anywhere in the combat zone no matter how treacherous the terrain may be. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2021 23:03
|Photo ID:
|6761522
|VIRIN:
|210728-A-NO077-750
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|697.55 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy FRIES/SPIES Master Course [Image 5 of 5], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
