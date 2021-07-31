A U.S. Army Soldier with Task Force Warrior, and one of his Tentara Nacional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) counterparts fist bump while laughing after finishing a block of instruction on joint radio etiquette at Baturaja Training Area, Indonesia, on August 1, 2021. Garuda Shield is a joint-exercise with the purpose of enhancing and enriching the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2021 22:31
|Photo ID:
|6761500
|VIRIN:
|210801-A-LU759-0019
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|BATURAJA, ID
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Radio Etiquette Instruction Garuda Shield 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
