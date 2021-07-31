Joint Radio Etiquette Instruction Garuda Shield 2021

U.S. Army Soldiers, with Task Force Warrior, and one of their Tentara Nacional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) counterparts practice implementing radio etiquette tactics used by the U.S. Army at Baturaja Training Area, Indonesia, on August 1, 2021. Garuda Shield is a joint-exercise with the purpose of enhancing and enriching the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen)

