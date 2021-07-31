Joint Radio Etiquette Instruction Garuda Shield 2021

A U.S. Army Soldier, with Task Force Warrior, and one of his Tentara Nacional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) counterparts discuss the different format each military force uses to report an enemy sighting over radio at Baturaja Training Area, Indonesia, on August 1, 2021. Garuda Shield is a joint-exercise with the purpose of enhancing and enriching the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen)

