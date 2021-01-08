Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 Globemaster III training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 68 of 71]

    C-17 Globemaster III training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A C-17 Globemaster III soars through the sky Aug. 1, 2021, after taking off from Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis.The C-17 Globemaster III is the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force for the U.S. Air Force, accordingtoits fact sheet. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. The aircraft can perform tactical airlift and airdrop missions and can transport litters and ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improve the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the United States. C-17s are also frequently used in training events at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 22:18
    Photo ID: 6761479
    VIRIN: 210801-A-OK556-077
    Resolution: 1440x1080
    Size: 147.18 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Globemaster III training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 71 of 71], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy

