A C-17 Globemaster III soars through the sky Aug. 1, 2021, after taking off from Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis.The C-17 Globemaster III is the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force for the U.S. Air Force, accordingtoits fact sheet. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. The aircraft can perform tactical airlift and airdrop missions and can transport litters and ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improve the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the United States. C-17s are also frequently used in training events at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 22:18 Photo ID: 6761478 VIRIN: 210801-A-OK556-109 Resolution: 1440x1080 Size: 140.18 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-17 Globemaster III training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 71 of 71], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.