Flight line faces: Juvats

Airman Joshua Blaschke, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, stands inside an aircraft hangar at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2021. The 80th Fighter Squadron and 80th AMU, also known as the Juvats, rely on the support from multiple other units such as the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 8th Operations Support Squadron at Kunsan AB to accomplish the air operations at the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

