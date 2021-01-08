A commercial salvage boat crew rescues a boater from the water after a vessel overturned near Lake Worth Inlet, Florida, August 1, 2021. A U.S. Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet boat crew, a commercial salvage boat crew and good Samaritans rescued nine people after their vessel overturned. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2021 19:32
|Photo ID:
|6761343
|VIRIN:
|210801-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|LAKE WORTH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, partner agency, good Samaritan rescues 9 people from overturned vessel near Lake Worth Inlet [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT