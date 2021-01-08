Coast Guard, partner agency, good Samaritan rescues 9 people from overturned vessel near Lake Worth Inlet

A commercial salvage boat crew rescues a boater from the water after a vessel overturned near Lake Worth Inlet, Florida, August 1, 2021. A U.S. Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet boat crew, a commercial salvage boat crew and good Samaritans rescued nine people after their vessel overturned. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

Date Taken: 08.01.2021 Location: LAKE WORTH, FL, US