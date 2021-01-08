Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partner agency, good Samaritan rescues 9 people from overturned vessel near Lake Worth Inlet [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard, partner agency, good Samaritan rescues 9 people from overturned vessel near Lake Worth Inlet

    LAKE WORTH, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A commercial salvage boat crew rescues a boater from the water after a vessel overturned near Lake Worth Inlet, Florida, August 1, 2021. A U.S. Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet boat crew, a commercial salvage boat crew and good Samaritans rescued nine people after their vessel overturned. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 19:32
    Photo ID: 6761343
    VIRIN: 210801-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: LAKE WORTH, FL, US 
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agency, good Samaritan rescues 9 people from overturned vessel near Lake Worth Inlet [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, partner agency, good Samaritan rescues 9 people from overturned vessel near Lake Worth Inlet
    Coast Guard, partner agency, good Samaritan rescues 9 people from overturned vessel near Lake Worth Inlet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    District 7
    Lake Worth Inlet
    SeaTow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT