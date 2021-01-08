Paratroopers from the Indonesian Army receive a brief for upcoming Airborne Operations at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam on August 1, 2021. These troops are participating in Exercise Forager 21, a major training exercise that refines and tests how the U.S. Army deploys landpower to the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

