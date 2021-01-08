Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Forager 21 [Image 6 of 6]

    Exercise Forager 21

    GUAM

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers from the Indonesian Army receive a brief for upcoming Airborne Operations at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam on August 1, 2021. These troops are participating in Exercise Forager 21, a major training exercise that refines and tests how the U.S. Army deploys landpower to the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 16:44
    Photo ID: 6761293
    VIRIN: 210801-A-HK139-357
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.09 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Forager 21 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Forager 21
    Exercise Forager 21
    Exercise Forager 21
    Exercise Forager 21
    Exercise Forager 21
    Exercise Forager 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AirborneInoperability #USARPAC #FreeAndOpeIndoPacific #ExForager21 #INDOPACOM #82ndABNDIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT