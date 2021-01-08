Paratroopers from the Indonesian Army receive a brief for upcoming Airborne Operations at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam on August 1, 2021. These troops are participating in Exercise Forager 21, a major training exercise that refines and tests how the U.S. Army deploys landpower to the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2021 16:44
|Photo ID:
|6761291
|VIRIN:
|210801-A-HK139-102
|Resolution:
|2841x4365
|Size:
|6.54 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Forager 21 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
