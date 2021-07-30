Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, Tampa Police terminate illegal charter in Tampa Bay

    Coast Guard, Tampa Police terminate illegal charter in Tampa Bay

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg investigating officer along with Tampa Police Department (TPD) Marine Unit terminated the voyage of a 43.5-foot uninspected passenger vessel with 18 passengers for hire in Tampa Bay Friday. The investigating officer determined the vessel was not an inspected passenger vessel and according to Coast Guard regulations uninspected passenger vessels are only permitted to carry six passengers for hire. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 09:29
    Photo ID: 6761164
    VIRIN: 210730-G-G0107-001
    Resolution: 2400x1714
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Tampa Police terminate illegal charter in Tampa Bay, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    law enforcement
    florida
    Tampa Bay
    Sector St. Petersburg
    illegal charter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT