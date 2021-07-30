A Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg investigating officer along with Tampa Police Department (TPD) Marine Unit terminated the voyage of a 43.5-foot uninspected passenger vessel with 18 passengers for hire in Tampa Bay Friday. The investigating officer determined the vessel was not an inspected passenger vessel and according to Coast Guard regulations uninspected passenger vessels are only permitted to carry six passengers for hire. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 09:29 Photo ID: 6761164 VIRIN: 210730-G-G0107-001 Resolution: 2400x1714 Size: 1.99 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, Tampa Police terminate illegal charter in Tampa Bay, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.