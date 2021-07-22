Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen Resume Fitness Testing Amid Assessment Changes [Image 2 of 2]

    Airmen Resume Fitness Testing Amid Assessment Changes

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    142nd Wing

    Airmen across the force have resumed fitness testing beginning July, 1st, 2021. Physical fitness testing was delayed during the onset of COVID-19 in order to mitigate the transmission of the virus. Fitness testing is a key component of overall mission readiness,and ensures Airmen are fit to fight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 17:10
    Photo ID: 6760901
    VIRIN: 210722-Z-WT152-0002
    Resolution: 5463x3536
    Size: 8.95 MB
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Resume Fitness Testing Amid Assessment Changes [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen Resume Fitness Testing Amid Assessment Changes
    Airmen Resume Fitness Testing Amid Assessment Changes

    Back on Track: 142nd Wing Airmen Resume Fitness Testing Amid Assessment Changes

    fitness test
    fitness
    readiness
    comprehensive airmen fitness
    covid-19
    142nd Wing

