Airmen across the force have resumed fitness testing beginning July, 1st, 2021. Physical fitness testing was delayed during the onset of COVID-19 in order to mitigate the transmission of the virus. Fitness testing is a key component of overall mission readiness,and ensures Airmen are fit to fight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.31.2021 17:10 Photo ID: 6760901 VIRIN: 210722-Z-WT152-0002 Resolution: 5463x3536 Size: 8.95 MB Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen Resume Fitness Testing Amid Assessment Changes [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.