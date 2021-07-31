194th FA Return Home from Deployment

65 soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard's C Battery, 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery Regiment returned back to Minnesota from deployment on July 31, 2021. The soldiers are returning from a nine-month deployment with personnel stationed in Afghanistan and Iraq in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel and Operation Inherent Resolve.

