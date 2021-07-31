Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    194th FA Return Home from Deployment [Image 5 of 10]

    194th FA Return Home from Deployment

    SAINT CLOUD, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    65 soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard's C Battery, 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery Regiment returned back to Minnesota from deployment on July 31, 2021. The soldiers are returning from a nine-month deployment with personnel stationed in Afghanistan and Iraq in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel and Operation Inherent Resolve.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 194th FA Return Home from Deployment [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Welcome Home
    Return Home
    Deployment
    194th FA

