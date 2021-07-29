U.S., African joint partners practice combat medicine at Cutlass Express 2021

Djiboutian, Somalian, Comorian and U.S. service members apply tourniquets to each other, sharing their expertise and exchanging ideas while conducting tactical combat casualty care for exercise Cutlass Express 2021, at Camp Doraleh, Djibouti, July 29, 2021. The combined joint training event consisted of classroom and hands-on components to refine best practices on how to stop excessive bleeding, clear airways and other critical life-saving techniques. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

