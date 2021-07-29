Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., African joint partners practice combat medicine at Cutlass Express 2021 [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S., African joint partners practice combat medicine at Cutlass Express 2021

    CAMP DORALEH, DJIBOUTI

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Djiboutian, Somalian, Comorian and U.S. service members apply tourniquets to each other, sharing their expertise and exchanging ideas while conducting tactical combat casualty care for exercise Cutlass Express 2021, at Camp Doraleh, Djibouti, July 29, 2021. The combined joint training event consisted of classroom and hands-on components to refine best practices on how to stop excessive bleeding, clear airways and other critical life-saving techniques. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 16:27
    Photo ID: 6760852
    VIRIN: 200728-F-MM641-2046
    Resolution: 5467x3905
    Size: 11.49 MB
    Location: CAMP DORALEH, DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., African joint partners practice combat medicine at Cutlass Express 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    africa
    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa
    Cutlass Express 2021

