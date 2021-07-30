Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Latvian SOF, Marines rappel training at Northern Strike 21 [Image 13 of 13]

    Latvian SOF, Marines rappel training at Northern Strike 21

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    A Latvian Special Operation Forces member boards a Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 CH-53E Super Stallion during Northern Strike 21-2 at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, July 30, 2021 Northern Strike is an opportunity to build interoperability with other units and multinational partners while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 15:29
    Photo ID: 6760820
    VIRIN: 210730-Z-ZH169-2474
    Resolution: 5424x3708
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latvian SOF, Marines rappel training at Northern Strike 21 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Latvian SOF, Marines rappel training at Northern Strike 21
    Latvian SOF, Marines rappel training at Northern Strike 21
    Latvian SOF, Marines rappel training at Northern Strike 21
    Latvian SOF, Marines rappel training at Northern Strike 21
    Latvian SOF, Marines rappel training at Northern Strike 21
    Latvian SOF, Marines rappel training at Northern Strike 21
    Latvian SOF, Marines rappel training at Northern Strike 21
    Latvian SOF, Marines rappel training at Northern Strike 21
    Latvian SOF, Marines rappel training at Northern Strike 21
    Latvian SOF, Marines rappel training at Northern Strike 21
    Latvian SOF, Marines rappel training at Northern Strike 21
    Latvian SOF, Marines rappel training at Northern Strike 21
    Latvian SOF, Marines rappel training at Northern Strike 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Marines
    Latvia
    SPP
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT