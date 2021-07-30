Latvian SOF, Marines rappel training at Northern Strike 21

A Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 CH-53E Super Stallion prepares for takeoff while assisting rappel training during Northern Strike 21-2 at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, July 30, 2021. Northern Strike is an opportunity to build interoperability with other units and multinational partners while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

