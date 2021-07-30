Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Chase 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon conducts drill during the U.S. Marines Evening Parade at the Oldest Post in the Corps, Washington, D.C., July 30, 2021. (DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 11:11
    Photo ID: 6760718
    VIRIN: 210730-D-BM568-2283
    Resolution: 7279x4772
    Size: 11.03 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSD Hicks attends Marine Barracks 8th and I Parade [Image 35 of 35], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon
    DepSecDef
    Washington
    Hicks
    Washington D.C.

