Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks attends U.S. Marines Evening Parade as the guest of honor at the Oldest Post in the Corps, Washington, D.C., July 30, 2021. (DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.31.2021 11:16 Photo ID: 6760704 VIRIN: 210730-D-BM568-2009 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.14 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DSD Hicks attends Marine Barracks 8th and I Parade [Image 35 of 35], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.