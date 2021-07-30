210730-N-HG846-1155 CORAL SEA (July 30, 2021) – Sailors review instructions during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE-6) aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
|07.30.2021
|07.31.2021 07:24
|6760573
|210730-N-HG846-1155
|1856x2598
|528.23 KB
|CORAL SEA
|3
|2
