    Sailors conduct maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51) [Image 3 of 5]

    Sailors conduct maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51)

    CORAL SEA

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210727-N-HG846-1004 CORAL SEA (July 27, 2021) – Sailors conduct maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51) aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 05:51
    Photo ID: 6760484
    VIRIN: 210727-N-HG846-1004
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 535.01 KB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    This work, Sailors conduct maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Destroyer Squadron 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    RPR
    Task Force 71
    DDG115
    Talisman Sabre 21

