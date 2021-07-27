210727-N-HG846-1020 CORAL SEA (July 27, 2021) – Lt. Cmdr. Steve Kohl, from Virginia Beach, V.A., conducts maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51) aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

